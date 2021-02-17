POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikha Latifa locked up in 'villa jail'
Daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikha Latifa locked up in 'villa jail'
The daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa, released a video to the BBC recorded from a "villa jail," where she is locked up. The princess, like her older sister, tried to flee Dubai in 2018 but was unsuccessful. #Dubai - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 17, 2021
