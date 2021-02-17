World Share

Daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikha Latifa locked up in 'villa jail'

The daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa, released a video to the BBC recorded from a "villa jail," where she is locked up. The princess, like her older sister, tried to flee Dubai in 2018 but was unsuccessful.