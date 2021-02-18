POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prominent Egyptian American activist's family arrested in Egypt
Prominent Egyptian American activist's family arrested in Egypt
Egyptian authorities have raided the homes of six relatives of a prominent Egyptian American activist and detained two of his cousins. Critics say it is the latest attempt by the #Sisi government to silence its opponents. - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 18, 2021
