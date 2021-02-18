POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BBC criticised over interview with Zara Mohammed in open letter
00:56
World
BBC criticised over interview with Zara Mohammed in open letter
The BBC is facing another wave of criticism over its controversial "Woman's Hour" interview with #ZaraMohammed, the secretary general of Britain's Muslim Council. An open letter signed by over 100 prominent figures ranging from authors to priests call the BBC's impartiality into question and criticise the lack of Muslim representation in its staffing. - Also available on TRT World - Queen Elizabeth lobbied against law revealing her private wealth 👉http://trt.world/fvfs
February 18, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?