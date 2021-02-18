What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

BBC criticised over interview with Zara Mohammed in open letter

The BBC is facing another wave of criticism over its controversial "Woman's Hour" interview with #ZaraMohammed, the secretary general of Britain's Muslim Council. An open letter signed by over 100 prominent figures ranging from authors to priests call the BBC's impartiality into question and criticise the lack of Muslim representation in its staffing. - Also available on TRT World - Queen Elizabeth lobbied against law revealing her private wealth 👉http://trt.world/fvfs