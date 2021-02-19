POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can a Diplomatic Reset Change the Path of War in Yemen?
Can a Diplomatic Reset Change the Path of War in Yemen?
Although the war in Yemen began as a civil conflict in 2014, it quickly escalated into a proxy war between competing global powers. The Arab monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab emirates, supplied with weapons from the West, faced off against Houthi rebels backed by Iran. The result of their years of fighting has created the planet's worst humanitarian disaster, with millions of Yemeni civilians deprived of safety, shelter and food. But last week, US President Joe Biden reset Washington's role in Yemen, reversing a Trump era policy and blocking all further sales of US weapons to Saudi Arabia. He also removed the Houthis from the list of Designated Terrorist Organizations. But with Houthi rebels now advancing on the city of Marib, how far will any US efforts go to de-escalate the war? Guests: Annelle Sheline Research Fellow with the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute Hussain Albukhaiti Yemeni Journalist Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant for Yemen
February 19, 2021
