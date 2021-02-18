BizTech Share

Tech giant bans news content in Australia, provokes backlash | Money Talks

Facebook has blocked all Australian news websites ahead of a government plan to order Big Tech companies to pay for local news content that appears on their platforms. Australian lawmakers have condemned the move, calling it an attack on a sovereign nation and its freedom of speech. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, other countries are also considering a tougher stance towards tech giants. For more on this, let's go to Angela Daly. She's a Senior Lecturer in Law and Technology at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland and joins us from Glasgow. #TechGiants #Australia #FacebookNewsBlockade