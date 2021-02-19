POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Remembering Hanau terror attack one year on
03:00
World
Remembering Hanau terror attack one year on
A year ago, Germany was shaken by one of its worst far-right terror attacks. A racist gunman murdered nine young people in #Hanau, including four Turks, before killing his mother and ultimately himself. And the families of victims blame not only the terrorist but also a chain of police failures. - Also available on TRT World - Marine Le Pen needs to be more anti-Muslim according to this minister 👉http://trt.world/fvfm
February 19, 2021
