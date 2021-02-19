POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the United States de-Escalate the War in Yemen Before More Civilians Are Killed?
03:37
World
Can the United States de-Escalate the War in Yemen Before More Civilians Are Killed?
One of the last government strongholds and safe havens for displaced civilians in Yemen has come under attack. The United Nations says the military escalation by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the town of Marib will put millions of lives at risk. Can a seismic shift in US policy quell the violence and restart peace talks. Or is it emboldening the rebels and adding fuel to the fire?
February 19, 2021
