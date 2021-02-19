POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Slams US for ‘Siding with PKK Terrorists’
10:02
World
Turkey Slams US for ‘Siding with PKK Terrorists’
Turkey has criticised the US for siding with the terrorists over its failure to outrightly condemn the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group in Iraq’s Gara region. Turkey has been clashing with the PKK in northern Iraq for the past two years, however the US, a NATO ally to Turkey, has been playing both sides. Although Washington recognises PKK as a terrorist group, it fails to do the same for PKK’s Syrian branches – the YPG and the PYD. The US is also known to have provided financial and military support for these terror groups. Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
February 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?