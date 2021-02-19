POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
An Interview with TRNC President Ersin Tatar
An Interview with TRNC President Ersin Tatar
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asserted the need for a two-state solution to resolve the decades-old Cyprus issue. The island has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north, and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974. Following the recent discovery of ample energy reserves in its rich waters, the issue of a divided Cyprus just got more complicated. With a peace process stuck at an impasse, international negotiators are planning to meet next month in an attempt to resolve the issue. Guests: Ersin Tatar President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
February 19, 2021
