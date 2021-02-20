POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German town marks anniversary of far-right terror attack
In February 2020, a far-right extremist killed nine young people in the German city of #Hanau. The victims were from migrant backgrounds. Far-right ideologies seemed to be spreading in the country, and the attack raised questions about accountability. Now, a year later, people are remembering the victims, and demanding answers and action. - Also available on TRT World - Jewish converts to Islam on the rise as Israeli group vows to show ‘a way out’ 👉http://trt.world/ffrn
February 20, 2021
