German town marks anniversary of far-right terror attack

In February 2020, a far-right extremist killed nine young people in the German city of #Hanau. The victims were from migrant backgrounds. Far-right ideologies seemed to be spreading in the country, and the attack raised questions about accountability. Now, a year later, people are remembering the victims, and demanding answers and action.