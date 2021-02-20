World Share

One on One - Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iranians will head to the polls in June to elect a new leader, and the lead-up features a familiar face. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's two presidential terms were marred by sanctions in response to his country's nuclear program. We sit down with Iran's former hardline president and ask him if he is hopeful a new page can be turned with an old foe.