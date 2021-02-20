POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan Sees Rise in Suicides During Pandemic
02:58
World
Japan Sees Rise in Suicides During Pandemic
After more than a decade of progress in lowering #suicide rates, Japan saw its first uptick in 2020. With the pandemic forcing business closures and layoffs, many people are finding it hard to cope. Suicide rates among women have been especially high. To tackle the growing mental health crisis, Japan has appointed a Minister of Loneliness, to provide support networks for those suffering from social isolation. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
February 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?