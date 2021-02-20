POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the United States Selling Iranian Oil?
03:48
Why is the United States Selling Iranian Oil?
The United States has sold a million barrels of oil which it seized from tankers allegedly se­nt by #Iran to Venezuela last year. The sales are estimated to have brought in tens of millions of dollars. The seizures were part of Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran. But with President Biden now calling the shots, will this hardline policy on Iran continue? - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
February 20, 2021
