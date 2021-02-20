POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Far-Right Recruiters Target Online Gamers
05:03
World
Far-Right Recruiters Target Online Gamers
Lockdowns caused by the pandemic have left young people with a lot of time on their hands. Researchers are discovering disturbing trends, where far-right #extremist groups, are monitoring online gaming chats, to recruit new followers. Two cases raised particular concern in the UK. Several teenage boys who were radicalized online, ended up being charged with acts of terrorism and being part of neo-Nazi groups. But this is not just a UK problem. We look at how teens are being impacted globally. - Also available on TRT World - Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉http://trt.world/16zr
February 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?