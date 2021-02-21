POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open 2021
01:49
World
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open 2021
Japanese tennis player #NaomiOsaka has won the 2021 Australian Open. It's her fourth Grand Slam title. She beat American Jennifer Brady in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. And as Aadel Haleem explains, the 23-year-old became just the 12th woman in history to win the tournament more than once. - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉http://trt.world/fkw5
February 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?