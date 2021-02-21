World Share

NY governor denies that nursing home death data was hidden

New York's Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has dismissed accusations he covered up the actual number of people who died from COVID-19 in nursing homes since the start of the pandemic. The FBI and the Attorney General's Office in Brooklyn, have launched investigations into Cuomo's administration.