Amputees in Syria work to buy food despite their disability
Amputees in Syria work to buy food despite their disability
#Syria marks a tragic anniversary in March-10 years since protesters called for freedom and the toppling of the Assad regime. A decade since the country was plunged into civil war that's caused irreversible damage to its people. Millions have lost family members and their homes, while others have escaped with their lives, but have suffered permanent injury. Obaida Hitto speaks to one man who is now trying to rebuild his life after losing a limb. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Off the Grid’ - Award-winning documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys 👉http://trt.world/f12v
February 21, 2021
