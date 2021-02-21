POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US formally reenters Paris Climate Accord | Money Talks
US formally reenters Paris Climate Accord | Money Talks
The United States formally rejoined the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement this week.. after the Trump administration withdrew from the pact four years ago. Nations that signed-on to the accord submitted pledges to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. But will having the US back in the game make a difference? Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo finds out. #ParisClimateAccord #USClimatePolicy #TrumpAdministration
February 21, 2021
