POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands across Australia protests against vaccine roll-out
02:32
World
Thousands across Australia protests against vaccine roll-out
Australia has begun its COVID-19 vaccination programme. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among the first to receive the jab along with frontline workers and nursing home residents. On Saturday, hundreds of people across Melbourne and Sydney protested against the vaccine roll-out. Associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Australian National University Sanjaya Senanayake weighs in. #Australia #Vaccinerollout #vaccinerollout
February 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?