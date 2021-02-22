POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New evidence: NYPD and FBI allegedly conspired in the murder of Malcolm X
04:00
World
New evidence: NYPD and FBI allegedly conspired in the murder of Malcolm X
New allegations around the assassination of US civil rights leader Malcolm X were made public in a letter by a deceased police officer. The letter asserts the New York Police Department participated in a conspiracy with the FBI that eventually led to Malcolm's assassination in 1965. #MalcolmX -Also available on TRT World - Watch 'I Gotta story to tell' - weekly show focusing on colonialism, profiles of key historical figures as well as stories breaking down current affairs. 👉http://trt.world/ffbz
February 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?