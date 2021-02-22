BizTech Share

Interest in virtual reality spikes in UK during lockdowns | Money Talks

With travel restrictions in place in Britain, many are turning to the world of virtual reality to escape lockdown. While headsets are often used for gaming, some people are using them to go on virtual holidays or even enjoy concerts and classes. And with the price of high-quality headsets coming down, could virtual reality be about to move into the mainstream? Natalie Powell reports. #VirtualReality #Gaming #Lockdowns