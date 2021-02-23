POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia to give residence permits to Venezuelan migrants
Colombia to give residence permits to Venezuelan migrants
#Colombia says it will grant residence permits to one million undocumented migrants from Venezuela, UN called it a "historic humanitarian gesture". - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 23, 2021
