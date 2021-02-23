POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
SNL joke over Israel’s vaccination rollout sparks fury
SNL joke over Israel’s vaccination rollout sparks fury
Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che sparked fury after joking about Israel's vaccination programme. While some say the joke was "anti-Semitic," many defended Che and called out Israel's "vaccine apartheid." #MichaelChe - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s Deep Dive takes a deeper look at important topics and issues that shape our world. We will aim to unpack these subjects paying close attention to nuance, context and detail. 👉http://trt.world/ffjx
February 23, 2021
