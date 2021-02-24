POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Bosnia’s City of Coal and Cancer | Serbia’s Waste Crisis
Bosnia and Herzegovina is the most polluted country in Europe, and almost a third of all deaths there are caused by environmental factors. Aksel Zaimovic went to Tuzla, home to Bosnia’s largest coal-fired power plant, to find out why residents are getting sick. Plus, Katarina Petrovic reports on Serbia’s toxic trash dumps. And we speak to environmental activist Igor Jezdimirovic about why pollution has reached such dangerous levels in the Balkans, and what needs to be done to fix the situation. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 24, 2021
