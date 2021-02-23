World Share

UK CHINA RELATIONS

What’s behind the worsening relationship between the UK and China and why have things gone downhill so rapidly? Guests: Winnie King Policy Analyst Terry Chapendama Expert on UK-China Trade Andy Mok Centre for China and Globalisation Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.