France seeks UNESCO heritage title for its famous loaves | Money Talks

There is some serious competition worldwide to be on a coveted UNESCO list of cultural treasures. The list was set up in 2008 to recognise practices and skills of exceptional importance. Those that have already made it include saunas from Finland, Byzantine chanting, as well as traditional Turkish archery. Now, artisans from very different areas of creativity are hoping to win the French nomination this year. Francis Collings reports from Paris. #France #UNESCO #Baguette