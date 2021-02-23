World Share

Provocation from Greek warplanes on Turkish research vessel

Four Greek airforce F-16 fighter jets have flown low over a Turkish seismic research vessel operating in the northern Aegean. The jets dropped anti-radar countermeasures near the ship and flew as low as 1,000 metres. Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar says the harassment of the Turkish research mission is part of a pattern of Greek provocation. Rear Admiral Deniz Kutluk has more. #Greekjets #Provocation #Turkishresearchship