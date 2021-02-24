BizTech Share

Hong Kong expects economy to grow by 5.5% in 2021 | Money Talks

Hong Kong is expecting to recover from its worst recession this year with a lower deficit and plans to help the unemployed. GDP in 2020 was down 6.1-percent, while the number of jobless people in the city is at a near 17-year high. Measures announced for this year's budget also include higher taxes on stock trading, which have caused shares to fall hard. Joel Flynn has more for us from Hong Kong. #HongKong #EconomicGrowth #BudgetDeficit