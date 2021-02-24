POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African trade unions strike over rising unemployment | Money Talks
02:16
BizTech
South African trade unions strike over rising unemployment | Money Talks
As South Africa's finance minister, Tito Mboweni was delivering the national budget, hundreds of thousands of workers went on strike across the country. They're calling for higher wages, particularly in the health sector, and better safety nets for people who've lost their jobs during the pandemic. Unemployment in South Africa reached record levels at the end of last year, and unions say the government hasn't done nearly enough for those who are most affected by the crisis. Our correspondent Nn-tse-peng Motema was at a protest in Johannesburg, and sent us this report. #SouthAfrica #Jobs #LabourUnions
February 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?