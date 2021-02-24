BizTech Share

South African trade unions strike over rising unemployment | Money Talks

As South Africa's finance minister, Tito Mboweni was delivering the national budget, hundreds of thousands of workers went on strike across the country. They're calling for higher wages, particularly in the health sector, and better safety nets for people who've lost their jobs during the pandemic. Unemployment in South Africa reached record levels at the end of last year, and unions say the government hasn't done nearly enough for those who are most affected by the crisis. Our correspondent Nn-tse-peng Motema was at a protest in Johannesburg, and sent us this report. #SouthAfrica #Jobs #LabourUnions