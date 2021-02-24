POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey says it has evidence PKK terrorists killed 13 of its citizens in northern Iraq
05:53
World
Turkish authorities say they have more evidence that the PKK terror group executed 13 Turkish hostages. The victims' bodies were found in a cave complex in northern Iraq, soon after Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in early February. Counterterrorism and security expert at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute Tallha Abdulrazaq weighs in. #PKKterrorists #Turkey #HulusiAkar
February 24, 2021
