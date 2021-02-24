POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hotels turn rooms into pricey homes to boost revenues | Money Talks
03:26
BizTech
Hotels turn rooms into pricey homes to boost revenues | Money Talks
While the pandemic has caused an economic fallout in many sectors worldwide, some are still going strong. One example is branded residences. For prospective buyers, they offer the comforts of home-living with the amenities associated with hotels. Albert Han takes a look at the appeal of branded residences, and whether they're the future for some of the world's top luxury hotel chains. #BrandedResidences #LuxuryHotelChains #Property
February 24, 2021
