POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump to announce he's still in charge of the Republicans
03:11
World
Trump to announce he's still in charge of the Republicans
Former US President Donald Trump is expected to proclaim he’s still in charge of the Republican Party when he addresses a conservative conference in Florida at the weekend. Trump may also announce plans to put himself forward as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential race. But, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, a potentially damaging split has emerged among Republicans between those who support Trump and those who want to see the back of him.
February 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?