US says its patience with Tehran is not unlimited
The US says it does not have unlimited patience for Iran to return to the negotiating table. Earlier this month the EU offered to host an informal meeting with Washington, Tehran and other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal. The US accepted the offer but Iran has not given an official response yet. Associate professor at the University of Denver Nader Hashemi weighs in. #Iran #USA #Nucleardeal
February 25, 2021
