POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Libyan Warlord, Illegal Weapons, And a Broken Embargo
16:27
World
A Libyan Warlord, Illegal Weapons, And a Broken Embargo
Erik Prince is accused of violating an arms embargo on Libya to send weapons to a warlord. A confidential United Nations report, widely quoted in US media, has exposed a botched military operation in eastern Libya. Chock full of code names, cover stories and offshore bank accounts, it outlines an $80,000,000 mission involving mercenaries, illicit weapons and an attempt to overthrow the government. Did the Blackwater founder and Trump ally support Khalifa Haftar in his attempt to overthrow the UN-backed government? If so, who paid for the privately-funded military mission named ‘Project Opus’ and why did it fail? Guests: Jonathan M. Winer Former US Special Envoy for Libya Anas El Gomati Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute
February 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?