‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero’s Daughter Talks to The Newsmakers
26:00
BizTech
‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero’s Daughter Talks to The Newsmakers
Paul Rusesabagina inspired the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, but now the man many see as a hero is facing a series of charges including financing terrorism and murder. Are the charges against him justified, or is he being targeted for his criticism of President Paul Kagame? Guests: Carine Kanimba Daughter of Paul Rusesabagina Philip Clark International Politics Professor at SOAS University Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza Lawyer and Political Analyst
March 2, 2021
