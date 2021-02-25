World Share

Nigel Farage: 'I wouldn't send my kids to one'

A number of Britain’s private schools are quietly being sold off to Chinese investors. Some say this is just a business story, others warn there’s something very suspicious going on. Since 2014, 17 independent schools in the UK have been bought by Chinese companies, some of which have direct ties to the communist party. We speak to Roger Sinnett, the headmaster of St Bees in Cumbria which is one of the schools bought by Chinese investors; Julian Fisher who helps link Chinese investors with struggling UK private schools and finally, Nigel Farage who says this is a communist takeover of Britain's education system and must be debated.