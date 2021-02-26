POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Sets Sights on the Moon
Turkey Sets Sights on the Moon
Turkey has recently unveiled a 10-year national space programme, aiming not only to develop homemade launch capabilities, but even to go as far as the moon by 2023, when the country will celebrate its centennial. Also in the works is a spaceport, that could be a stepping stone into making Turkey a launch hub for commercial satellites. So what needs to be done to achieve these goals? Guests: Serdar Huseyin Yildirim President of Turkish Space Agency
February 26, 2021
