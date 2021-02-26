World Share

Turkey Seeks ‘Win-Win’ Relationship with the US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country’s common interests with the United States outweigh their differences. The relationship between Washington and Ankara haven’t always been at ease, and issues such as Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence system and the US support for the YPG terror group have led to serious differences. But the two countries have managed to overcome their disagreements to achieve mutual strategic goals. Can the two countries strengthen co-operation under the presidency of Joe Biden? Guests: Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Michael Doran Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute