POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 17 killed in US air strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria
03:57
World
At least 17 killed in US air strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria
Local sources in Syria are reporting that at least 17 people have been killed in US air strikes in the east of the country. The US military targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon says the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack against US forces and contractors in Northern Iraq earlier this month. Professor at Tehran University Mohammad Marandi explains. #Syria #Iranbackedmilitia #Biden
February 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?