POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghan woman who set herself on fire in Lesvos may face arson charges
04:03
World
Afghan woman who set herself on fire in Lesvos may face arson charges
A pregnant Afghan refugee may be facing charges of arson in the Greek island of Lesvos, after trying to set herself on fire in a suicide attempt on Sunday. The unnamed 26-year-old woman was set to fly to Germany with her three other children when doctors at the camp advised her against taking the flight due to her advanced pregnancy. Devon Cone, senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International weighs in. #Afghanwoman #Greece #Refugees
February 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?