Myanmar’s Military Takeover | Bigger Than Five

Protests in Myanmar continue as a military coup challenges the country's path towards democracy. Will outside pressure bring an end to human rights violations or will impunity —once again— prevail? Guests: Tom Andrews- the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Joanne Lin- Amnesty International's National Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world.