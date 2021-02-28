Myanmar’s Military Takeover | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protests in Myanmar continue as a military coup challenges the country’s path towards democracy. Will outside pressure bring an end to human rights violations or will impunity —once again— prevail? Guests: Tom Andrews- the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Joanne Lin- Amnesty International’s National Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv​ Follow us: 👉@_BiggerThanFive 👉@Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3pYJ2m7
February 28, 2021
