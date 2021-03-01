World Share

Mosque Attack | Storyteller | Trailer

A one hour documentary about a Turkish survivor of the New Zealand mosque attack. Temel Atacocugu is an incredible character who was shot nine times on that terrible day but somehow managed to survive - a miracle he puts down to his faith. His strength of spirit and good humour is really remarkable. The film crew follow him for a year as he recovers, receives his relatives from Turkey and even manages to make the trip to the Haj in Mecca.