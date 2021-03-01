POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deadly twin explosions strike Somali capital
03:20
World
Three soldiers have died in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu after a series of roadsides bombings. The first blast hit a convoy of military vehicles. Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. A second similar attack targeted a local district commissioner who escaped unhurt. Lecturer in Security Risk Management at Portsmouth University Mohammed Ibrahim Shire weighs in on the deteriorating security situation in the country. #Somalia #explosions #alShabaab
March 1, 2021
