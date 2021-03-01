POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu accuses Iran of attack on Israeli ship last week
02:56
World
Netanyahu accuses Iran of attack on Israeli ship last week
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of attacking an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week. Netanyahu did not provide any evidence but said Israel would strike against Iranian targets in the region. Iran has denied any suggestions that it was involved in the attack. Executive Director at the Omran Centre for Strategic Studies Ammar Kahf has more. #Netanyahu #Iran #MVHeliosRay
March 1, 2021
