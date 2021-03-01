World Share

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges as protesters regroup

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with two more offenses. She appeared in court via video link on Monday, making the first time she has been seen by her lawyers since being detained a month ago. Protesters have once again taken to the streets, a day after the deadliest unrest since the army overthrew the civilian government. Co-founder of Fortify Rights Matthew Smith explains. #sansuukyi