POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges as protesters regroup
05:03
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges as protesters regroup
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with two more offenses. She appeared in court via video link on Monday, making the first time she has been seen by her lawyers since being detained a month ago. Protesters have once again taken to the streets, a day after the deadliest unrest since the army overthrew the civilian government. Co-founder of Fortify Rights Matthew Smith explains. #sansuukyi
March 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?