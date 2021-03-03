POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran Nuclear Deal Deadlock
In just three months from now, Iranians will elect a new President. With reformist Hasan Rouhani having reached his two term limit, many are concerned the candidate preferred by the country's hardliners will claim victory in June. Conservatives have been quick to criticize Rouhani for "showing weakness" in dealing with the United States, particularly when it comes to the 2015 nuclear accord and the US "maximum pressure" campaign. Add that to the threat of European powers issuing a censure warning over Iran's failure to cooperate with the IAEA- and hardliners can dangerously argue that reformist-led diplomacy has failed and humiliated the country. So, just how dangerous is the diplomatic dance around what once seemed like a straight-forward return to the terms of the JCPOA? Guests: John Ghazvinian Author, 'America and Iran: A History, 1720 to the Present' Ali Fathollah-Nejad Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Afro Middle East Centre Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst and Researcher in North American Studies
March 3, 2021
