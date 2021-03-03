BizTech Share

US imposes sanctions on Russian officials for Navalny arrest | Money Talks

The US government is slapping sanctions on Russian officials and entities that it says are responsible for poisoning and subsequently jailing opposition politician, Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin, which denies the allegations, says these restrictions are part of a plot to hurt Russia's economy and it's threatening to strike back. Mobin Nasir reports. Dana Lewis is a London-based journalist who's reported extensively on Russian politics. He says the restrictions show Washington and Brussels are getting tougher on Moscow's crackdown on dissidents. #RussiaSanctions #USsanctions #AlexeyNavalny