POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US imposes sanctions on Russian officials for Navalny arrest | Money Talks
06:01
BizTech
US imposes sanctions on Russian officials for Navalny arrest | Money Talks
The US government is slapping sanctions on Russian officials and entities that it says are responsible for poisoning and subsequently jailing opposition politician, Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin, which denies the allegations, says these restrictions are part of a plot to hurt Russia's economy and it's threatening to strike back. Mobin Nasir reports. Dana Lewis is a London-based journalist who's reported extensively on Russian politics. He says the restrictions show Washington and Brussels are getting tougher on Moscow's crackdown on dissidents. #RussiaSanctions #USsanctions #AlexeyNavalny
March 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?