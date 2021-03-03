POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Atlantic Ocean circulation is at its weakest in 1,000 years | Money Talks
One of the world's major ocean currents is slowing down and this could have a devastating effect on our climate and livelihoods. The Gulf Stream in the Atlantic Ocean, which helps warm Europe, is at its weakest level in a thousand years and if this continues, it could lead to more extreme and intense winters. Faisal Mohammad has more. Martin Koehring is the Head of the Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative. He joined us from London. #AtlanticOceanCirculation #OceanSummit #GulfStream
March 3, 2021
