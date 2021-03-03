POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tyres are pushing Sumatran orangutans closer to extinction
Tyres are pushing Sumatran orangutans closer to extinction
Environmentalists say eco-friendly electric cars will reduce pollution and are better for the planet. But car tyres are still made of rubber and the growing demand for their production is levelling rainforests. Natural rubber production has doubled since the year 2000. The growing consumption is further endangering these forests and the last remaining orangutan habitats. Donnachadh McCarthy, columnist with The Independent London, explains. #endangeredorangutans
March 3, 2021
