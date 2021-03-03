World Share

MYANMAR COUP: Is the EU doing enough?

After the military coup in Myanmar, the European Union claims it wants to put pressure on the country’s new leaders. But it appears to have done nothing so far other than condemn the take-over and say it’s “ready to impose sanctions.” Is it time for the bloc to be more forceful? Guests: Ronan Lee Author Anna Roberts Burma Campaign UK Jonas Parello-Plesner Alliance of Democracies Foundation Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.